Man Utd face Chelsea in the Premier League and a win can see them secure a Premier League top-four finish.

Marcus Rashford is expected to return for Manchester United as they aim to seal Champions League qualification against Chelsea tonight.

Liverpool will be hoping that United suffer defeat at Old Trafford so that the race for Champions League qualification goes down to the final day of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side remaining fixture takes place against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday. The Reds trail United - who still have two matches to play - by three points. A draw for Erik ten Hag's side against either Chelsea or Fulham will be enough to ensure they finish in the Premier League top four.

And the Old Trafford outfit are set for an injury boost for the encounter with Frank Lampard's side as Rashford is poised to be available. The England international, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions, has missed the past two matches.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, United manager ten Hag said: “It looks like [he will be available], but yesterday he returns in training and he looks quite fit but we have to see today what the outcome is from the training - how did he recover and then we will make our choices."