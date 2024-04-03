Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United have suffered a double defensive blow ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The Reds make the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday where they'll be hoping to maintain their title charge. Jurgen Klopp's side are currently two points clear at the summit of the table after Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless stalemate.

Liverpool first face Sheffield United at Anfield before making the trip to United. The bitter rivals will go toe-to-toe for a second time in three weeks after Klopp's side suffered a 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final loss at the hands of Erik ten Hag's side before the international break.

But the Red Devils have confirmed that they'll be without centre-back pair Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez for the encounter. The former suffered an injury in United's 1-1 draw at Brentford and was replaced by Lisandro Martinez - but he's now sustained a calf issue.

A United statement said: "Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for at least a month due to muscle injuries.

"Sweden captain Lindelof was withdrawn during the second half of last Saturday’s Premier League game against Brentford with a hamstring problem.

"Victor was replaced by Martinez after 69 minutes, as the Argentina international made his first appearance since early February.