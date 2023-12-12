Man Utd star limps off against Bayern Munich just days before Liverpool clash at Anfield
Manchester United have been handed yet another injury concern ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has limped off during the Red Devils' Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, as Erik ten Hag has been handed yet another injury concern ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool.
Forward duo Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are already injury concerns ahead of the weekend's meeting between the two Premier League rivals, as the pair were left out of the squad for United's must-win Champions League contest with Bayern at Old Trafford.
Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are all expected to miss the game on Sunday in Liverpool, while Bruno Fernandes is suspended and Jadon Sancho is training away from the first team.
Maguire could now become the latest United player in the treatment room after going down in the first half against Bayern and leaving the pitch after being unable to continue. He was replaced by Jonny Evans, who is likely to line up alongside Raphaël Varane at Anfield if Maguire is unable to recover from his injury scare.
Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "You have a good idea when you have an injury. The look on Maguire's face suggests he's not happy. That's a massive blow for Manchester United. There's a lot to be admired about Harry Maguire after his days looked to be numbered."
Liverpool make the trip to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday ahead of their clash with United. Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured top spot in their Europa League group, giving them the luxury of being able to rest players for the short trip to Belgium.
Alexis Mac Allister is a doubt for the games against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and United after sharing images on social media of himself in a leg brace and on crutches following a knee injury he sustained at Sheffield United last week.