Liverpool are now just one point behind Manchester United in the Premier League title race.

Manchester United have confirmed that Marcel Sabitzer will not play again this season.

The midfielder has been ruled out of the Red Devils’ final three games as they aim to secure Champions League qualification ahead of Liverpool.

Sabitzer joined United on loan from Bayern Munich in January and has scored three goals in 18 appearances. However, the Austria international will play no further part in Erik ten Hag’s side’s quest to fend off Liverpool and finish in the Premier League top four. Sabitzer has suffered a knee injury.

A Man Utd statement said: “Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a meniscal injury which will, unfortunately, rule him out for the remainder of the season.”

It added: “Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men moved within one point of United and third-placed Newcastle United following a comfortable 3-0 win against Leicester City on Monday evening. However, Liverpool have played one game more than their rivals.

Still, Sabitzer’s absence for United in the run-in is a blow. And their task of ensuring they don’t slip up will be made more difficult if Marcus Rashford does not return to fitness for the clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.