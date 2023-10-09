Liverpool owners FSG show Man Utd how it’s done as ‘soap opera’ claim made after deal
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have sold a minority stake in the club as the Glazer family are still to sell Manchester United.
The manner in which Fenway Sports Group (FSG) conducted a deal to sell a minority stake in Liverpool has been saluted.
FSG had been looking to sell a stake in the Reds since last November. And while a host of parties were linked, it was announced that Dynasty Equity had completed strategic common equity minority investment at the end of last month. That’s despite Dynasty’s name previously being mentioned as a potential suitor.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dynasty have injected between £80-160 million in Liverpool, with those funds to be used for debt incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and capital expenses for the expansion of Anfield, the construction of the AXA Training Centre, repurchase of Melwood training ground and recent signings made.
The Reds’ fierece rivals Manchester United are currently in a takeover process, with the Glazer family putting the club up for sale almost a year ago. Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the frontrunners yet it appears a conclusion is no closer despite several rounds of bids.
Kieran Maguire, a football finance expert and lecturer at the University of Liverpool, reckons that FSG have shown Man Utd how to complete a deal - labelling the saga at Olf Trafford a ‘soap opera’.
Speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, Maguire said: “This is how to do it. Liverpool, no fuss, no leaks to the press, a deal is announced with a company called Dynasty Equity. They are going to put between £80-160 million into the club not into the pockets of FSG.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This is going to help with the expansion of Anfield, pay down some of the existing debt and gives a relatively new private equity company, it's not a sponsorship deal but if I was setting up in that area of finance partnering with a brand such as Liverpool makes a lot of sense.
“For the way they have played this, it is very professional and completely at odds with what is turning into a soap opera at Old Trafford. I know plenty of Liverpool and Man Utd fans and all the Liverpool fans I've spoken to have said they're happy with this and have no problem, we can see the financial benefits, everybody wins.”