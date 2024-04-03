Man Utd vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season when they make the trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will certainly be hoping that their Premier League title assault does not suffer a setback at Old Trafford. There's no doubt that United would relish preventing the Reds from moving closer to claiming the silverware.

The two sides have already met twice this season - and Liverpool have fallen short on each occasions. They were held to a goalless stalemate at Anfield in the league before suffering a 4-3 away loss in the FA Cup quarter-final last month.