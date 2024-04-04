Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season when they make the trip to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will certainly be hoping that their Premier League title assault does not suffer a setback at Old Trafford. There's no doubt that United would relish preventing the Reds from moving closer to claiming the silverware.

The two sides have already met twice this season - and Liverpool have fallen short on each occasions. They were held to a goalless stalemate at Anfield in the league before suffering a 4-3 away loss in the FA Cup quarter-final last month.

The Reds have been plagued by injury issues throughout the term but have managed to sustain their ambitions of winning the title in Klopp’s final year. United - who still harbour ambitions of finishing in the Champions League spots - also have fitness concerns. Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both teams.

1 . Luke Shaw - out The left-back has a muscle injury and may not play again this season. Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

2 . Lisandro Martinez - out The centre-back picked up a calf strain in his comeback appearance against Brentford and is set for another spell on the sidelines. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Victor Lindelof - out The defender sustained a hamstring issue against Brentford and is set to be absent for around a month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images