Man Utd vs Liverpool team news. . (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Man Utd vs Liverpool team news. . (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Man Utd vs Liverpool team news. . (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Liverpool team news: 13 players out and five doubts for FA Cup quarter-final - gallery

Liverpool and Man Utd injury news ahead of FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

By Will Rooney
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:15 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 13:39 GMT

Liverpool's quest to win four trophies when they make the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (15.30 GMT).

A huge clash between the bitter rivals is in store at Old Trafford as both sides aim to reach the last four of the historic competition.

Liverpool head into the game with plenty of momentum and they'll determined for that to continue. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this campaign but that is not enough to sate their appetite. They have a chance to bring the curtain down on Jurgen Klopp's time as Anfield boss in the most memorable of ways. Liverpool sit only second in the Premier League table because of goal difference while they also harbour ambitions of achieving glory in the Europa League.

In truth, it's a position that United once found themselves in. But their troubles since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit 11 years ago have continued. The Red Devils face missing out on Champions League football despite a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend and the FA Cup is their only chance of winning a piece of silverware.

Ahead of the clash, here is a look at the early team news for both sides.

The Man Utd defender remains unavailable until at least next month with a knee injury.

1. Lisandro Martinez - out

The Man Utd defender remains unavailable until at least next month with a knee injury.

The £60m summer signing has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford and has not played since November.

2. Mason Mount - out

The £60m summer signing has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford and has not played since November.

The left-back has a muscle issue and may not play again this season.

3. Luke Shaw - out

The left-back has a muscle issue and may not play again this season.

The left-back has not made a single outing this season because of a knee injury.

4. Tyrell Malacia - out

The left-back has not made a single outing this season because of a knee injury.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Team newsPremier LeagueChampions LeagueManchester UnitedFA Cup