Liverpool's quest to win four trophies when they make the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (15.30 GMT).

A huge clash between the bitter rivals is in store at Old Trafford as both sides aim to reach the last four of the historic competition.

Liverpool head into the game with plenty of momentum and they'll determined for that to continue. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this campaign but that is not enough to sate their appetite. They have a chance to bring the curtain down on Jurgen Klopp's time as Anfield boss in the most memorable of ways. Liverpool sit only second in the Premier League table because of goal difference while they also harbour ambitions of achieving glory in the Europa League.

In truth, it's a position that United once found themselves in. But their troubles since Sir Alex Ferguson's exit 11 years ago have continued. The Red Devils face missing out on Champions League football despite a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend and the FA Cup is their only chance of winning a piece of silverware.

Ahead of the clash, here is a look at the early team news for both sides.

1 . Lisandro Martinez - out The Man Utd defender remains unavailable until at least next month with a knee injury.

2 . Mason Mount - out The £60m summer signing has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford and has not played since November.

3 . Luke Shaw - out The left-back has a muscle issue and may not play again this season.