Man Utd and Liverpool FC injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Arne Slot leads Liverpool into battle against bitter rivals Manchester United for the first time on Sunday.

The Reds make the trip to Old Trafford (16.30 BST) and there will be even more attention on the game than usual. Slot has enjoyed a fine start to his tenure as Anfield head coach, delivering routine 2-0 victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford. But now things will step up significantly against United. It is one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season and one fans are desperate to win - and at least avoid defeat.

United have endured a mixed start to the 2024-25 campaign. They earned a late 1-0 win over Fulham before suffering a last-gasp 2-1 loss at Brighton last weekend.

Slot and Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag know all about each other from their duels in Holland. And it’s United who have the bragging rights, having beaten Liverpool twice on their own patch last season in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

It’s set to be an intriguing encounter and here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

Man Utd

Leny Yoro - out

The defender was on Liverpool’s radar before joining United for £52 million earlier this summer. However, Yoro suffered a foot injury shortly after his Old Trafford arrival and is set for several months on the treatment table.

Luke Shaw - out

The left-back hasn’t made an appearance for the Red Devils since February. He did return to feature for England at Euro 2024 before picking up a calf injury and is not expected back until after the international break.

Rasmus Hojlund - out

The striker suffered a hamstring issue in pre-season. That ruled him out of action for six weeks, which means he won’t be available until after the international break.

Tyrell Malacia - out

The wing-back missed the entire 2023-24 season for United because of an ACL injury. Malacia is still to make a return to action and it could be at least another month before he’s ready to feature.

Victor Lindelof - doubt

Missed United’s first two games with an injury, having been pictured by his wife using crutches. Lindelof could well depart United before the transfer window closes, though, as he’s been linked with several European clubs.

Mason Mount - doubt

The midfielder, signed for £60 million from Chelsea last summer, was forced off at half-time during United’s loss at Brighton. Ten Hag was unsure about the extent of Mount’s injury but he may not be fit to face Liverpool. Ten Hag said: “He mentioned an issue and I don't want to take the risk with him. I don't know how much of a worry it is, I can't say at this moment.”

Liverpool

Jayden Danns - out

The exciting teenage striker has been troubled by a back problem he sustained in pre-season. Minutes in the under-21s will first be required for Danns.

Curtis Jones - doubt

The midfielder was absent for the Brentford win, although Slot only described it as a ‘little injury’ so he could well be back.