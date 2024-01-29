Manager 'pleads' to prevent Liverpool transfer as exit decision made

Liverpool are now preparing to return to Premier League action after taking care of business in the FA Cup. The Reds defeated Norwich City over the weekend to keep their FA Cup hopes alive, and they now return to league action against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently top of the table, and motivation is only likely to increase amongst Reds stars now that they know their long-serving gaffer is walking away at the end of the season. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.

Dewsbury-Hall latest

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has issued the latest on Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid links with Liverpool. He has said: "It’s really interesting to see what happens. No disrespect for Brentford or Brighton but if one of the big guns from the Premier League or Europe came in with a bid for Dewsbury-Hall then we may see a flurry of activity and a market because Leicester are sailing a little bit close to the wind with the profit and sustainability rules, they can’t really strengthen without losing one or two players.

“So to that end they are interested in deals for a number of players. The thing is Dewsbury-Hall is certainly not one they want to sell and they won’t entertain offers for him unless it’s a very big offer. The truth is no they can’t [afford to lose him right now] and Enzo Maresca has made that very clear to his bosses as far as I understand behind the scenes. He has scored nine goals and has nine assists in the Championship this season.”

Ramsay 'decision'

Liverpool are said to have made their mind up about one of their young stars, set to send Calvin Ramsay out on loan. Leeds United were being linked with a loan move for Ramsay, but it seems the young Scot is now headed elsewhere.