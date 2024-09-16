Wigan manager Shaun Maloney. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers is thriving on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney hailed the continuing impact of Luke Chambers during his loan spell from Liverpool.

The defender returned to the Tics in the summer transfer window, having recorded one goal and three assists in 18 games during the second half of last season. Chambers is a regular starter for the League One outfit and curled home an excellent free-kick in a 4-0 triumph at Bristol Rovers.

The England under-20 international is on loan for the entire campaign although Liverpool have a recall option in January should they need him for cover or move him higher in the pyramid. But Maloney is adamant that Chambers’ future is best served at Wigan where he can continue to develop by playing week in, week out.

Via the Wigan Post, Maloney said: "Luke's a manager's dream, and we're very lucky to have him. He's so talented, and he's got a mentality that matches that, he runs to empty every single day in training and on a matchday.

"The fans love him and his team-mates love having him here. There definitely won't be a better full-back in this division this season. It was a brilliant set-piece, from a brilliant young man. And look, whatever issues we've had with mentality in certain games this season, it's never been Luke."

"I will be desperately trying to convince Matt Newberry (head of senior academy recruitment) at Liverpool - and all of their staff - that he will be best served by staying with us. The left-back they have at Liverpool, I know he's an outstanding player, Andy Robertson, so they're okay in that position.

"If we play the way we did today over the course of the season and he stays the season with us and takes us into the Championship, he can then go back to Liverpool and fight for a spot. That's my message that I'll be putting across."