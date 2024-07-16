Arne Slot speaks to Feyenoord defender David Hancko. (Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The Feyenoord defender is said to be on Man Utd’s transfer target list.

There have unsurprisingly been several Feyenoord players linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

It is usually the case when a manager or head coach departs a club to take charge elsewhere. With Arne Slot leaving the De Kuip hot seat to succeed Jurgen Klopp, it is no different.

One of the members of the Feyenoord squad who has been suggested could make the move to the Reds is David Hancko. The defender was at the fulcrum of Slot’s success in Rotterdam, with the pair winning the Eredivisie title in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Cup last term.

In fact, according to Hancko’s agent, he was already on Liverpool’s radar before this summer. During the January transfer window, Branislav Jasurek claimed that the Reds were among the clubs keeping tabs on his client.

With Liverpool potentially aiming to bolster their defensive options, Hancko’s name has re-emerged. Yet the 26-year-old admitted that he has held talks with Slot since his move to Merseyside - and a player of Hancko’s position is not what the Reds are looking for. “I think that in three years he will be among the best coaches in the world,” Hancko told Dutch outlet Voetbal International. “I can see that happening, because I know what he did with us and now he has the biggest platform to show that.

“I have a lot of confidence in him and his staff, and I don't say that because I hope to go with him to Liverpool, because that is unlikely. I have spoken to him a few times since the end of the season, but I don't think they are looking for a player in my position, so I don't think a transfer to Liverpool will happen.”

Perhaps that is a tad surprising. Hancko is a left-footed centre-back, who is also capable of playing full-back. However, Hancko - who helped Slovakia reach the last 16 of Euro 2024, is seemingly not short of suitors. Atletico Madrid have been suggested as the frontrunners to land the ex-Sparta Prague man’s signature. But it has also been reported that he is on Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United’s radar.

The Red Devils are set to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich but Erik ten Hag wants more additions. United have failed in their pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite, with Everton steadfast the 22-year-old won’t be leaving. The Old Trafford club have had an offer accepted for Leny Yoro, also on Liverpool’s radar, but he wants to join Real Madrid.

As a result, the Athletic has suggested that Hancko is someone who has been considered by United but may prove too expensive if he’s only to be a squad player.