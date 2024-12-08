Manchester United make bombshell decision after Forest loss with Jim Ratcliffe 'pivotal' as Liverpool watch on

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 8th Dec 2024, 09:12 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Dan Ashworth has left his Man Utd role after joining from Newcastle United.

Dan Ashworth has reportedly left his role as Manchester United sporting director.

According to The Athletic, Ashworth leaves Old Trafford after just five months in his role. The FA’s former technical director joined United from Newcastle United in the summer after paying a compensation fee.

But just months into the season, the Red Devils have decided the switch ‘has not worked out’. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who purchased a 27.7% controlling stake in United for £1.25 billion earlier this year, was said to be ‘pivotal’ to the decision and he ‘instigated the separation’. The act was made after United’s 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest yesterday evening following a meeting with CEO Omar Berrada.

United spent around £200 million in the summer transfer window on Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee. They also decided to stick with under-fire manager Erik ten Hag yet sacked him in October and replaced the Dutchman with Ruben Amorim. United sit 13th in the Premier League table.

Liverpool also changed sporting directors in the summer, with Richard Hughes being prised from AFC Bournemouth. Hughes played a role in identifying Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Reds boss. Slot has guided Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League and top of the Champions League standings this season.

Related topics:Manchester UnitedJim RatcliffeOld TraffordNewcastle UnitedNottingham Forest
