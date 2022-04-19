The Reds could go top of the Premier League with a victory over their arch-rivals at Anfield.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes will be fit to face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night despite being involved in a car crash on Easter Monday.

No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and the 27-year-old trained with the squad at Carrington on the eve of the Premier League clash.

United boss Ralf Rangnick said: “Yes, he was training with the team. Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured.

“He trained with the team and he was OK. That’s why I think he will also be OK [for the match]”

Bruno Fernandes trained following his car crash. Photo: Manchester United via Getty Images

However, the United boss remains without a number of key players for the trip to Merseyside with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Fred and Scott McTominay all out injured.

Rangnick said: “Although we might be the underdogs for most people, we still know that if we raise our level, if we play a top performance ourselves, we have a chance to get three points there and this will be our ambition and our goal.”

Liverpool can go top of the league with a victory - at least until Manchester City play Brighton on Wednesday - while the Red Devils are looking to keep alive their hopes of a top four finish.

United’s Champions League qualification chances received a boost on Saturday, when they beat Norwich City 3-2 while Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal fell to shock losses.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals against the Canaries to record the 50th hat-trick of his career, but the Portuguese was struck by tragedy this Easter and announced on Monday night that his baby boy had died.

Ronaldo’s tragic loss

The sad news was revealed in a message from Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez on the United forward’s social media accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

It read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”