Darwin Nunez was substituted at half-time of Uruguay's 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss to Ecuador.

The Liverpool forward was surprisingly withdrawn at the interval, with the score locked at 1-1. Nunez had been a handful in Uruguay's previous game, a 3-1 triumph over Chile in which he notched two assists.

Certainly, it seems that the media in the 24-year-old's homeland were surprised to see him taken off at the interval by Bielsa. And it has been reported that the Uruguay manager said at his pre-match press conference that Nunez arrived for international with a muscular issue.

“Darwin arrived with some muscular difficulties and this limited his actions, I thought it necessary to replace him because he worked too much trying to press and attack in the last game," said Bielsa.