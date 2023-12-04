Fulham boss Marco Silva. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Marco Silva admitted he was unable to make a Fulham substitution to stop the Anfield crowd from purring before Liverpool's late match-winner.

The Reds earned a 4-3 win over the London outfit in what proved a pulsating game. Liverpool led twice in the first half through a Bernd Leno own goal - via Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick - and a sublime Alexis Mac Allister strike but were pegged back by goals from Fulham's Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's troops spurned three golden chances after the break and the Cottagers punished those mistakes, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid heading the visitors in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Liverpool refused to surrender their perfect home record this season, however. Wataru Endo came off the bench to equalise and then Alexander-Arnold fired home the winner in the 88th minute to spark wild celebrations.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Silva believes that Fulham deserved at least a point. The Cottagers manager said: "We deserved much more from the game than what we take, that is the first thing. To come to Anfield and play the way we did, to be able to equalize twice then score a great team goal and be leading is not easy but we did it.

"This afternoon, the way they scored the goals - world-class goals the free-kick and great hit from Mac Allister - it's not easy to do something against these type of situations. The second, we should control the ball better but it's not something it happens often, these type of goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They didn't create many [chances]. Apart from the two goals in the first half, much more controlled from themselves, we planned not to give them space behind our back line and they did not create many. I don't remember one big chance from them in the first half.

"The second half went the same way. They had a big chance on the counter-attack through [Mo] Salah and Darwin [Nunez] with that crossbar chance but apart from that, nothing more. We knew that after the changes, the game would be more open to create more chances and we did it in a good style Our third goal is a very good goal. We knew that the game is not ever 100% under control from these type of sides and this type of crowd - in one moment they can make something.