Martin Zubimendi makes Real Sociedad 'large salary' decision and sends this message to Liverpool

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 19th Sep 2024, 06:40 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST
Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)
Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images
Martin Zubimendi was a target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi has reportedly asked Liverpool to revive interest in him when the January transfer window opens.

The midfielder was the Reds’ chief target in the summer as Arne Slot wanted to bolster his midfielder options. Liverpool were prepared to meet Zubimendi’s release clause of £52 million in his Real Sociedad contract - but he decided to stay at his boyhood club.

Zubimendi was expected to sign a new deal in San Sebastian. Yet Estadio Deportivo reports that the Spain international - who helped his country to Euro 2024 glory - has ‘opted to reject a large salary’

It is reported that Liverpool will have to decide whether to again make a move for Zubimendi, although he ‘intends to land in the Premier League this winter’ and has regrets over his summer decision.

Sociedad have endured a difficult start to the season and picked up just four points in their opening La Liga six matches. In the summer, they sold fellow midfielder Mikel Merino to Arsenal and defender Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid.

