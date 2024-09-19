Martin Zubimendi. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Martin Zubimendi was a target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi has reportedly asked Liverpool to revive interest in him when the January transfer window opens.

The midfielder was the Reds’ chief target in the summer as Arne Slot wanted to bolster his midfielder options. Liverpool were prepared to meet Zubimendi’s release clause of £52 million in his Real Sociedad contract - but he decided to stay at his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zubimendi was expected to sign a new deal in San Sebastian. Yet Estadio Deportivo reports that the Spain international - who helped his country to Euro 2024 glory - has ‘opted to reject a large salary’

It is reported that Liverpool will have to decide whether to again make a move for Zubimendi, although he ‘intends to land in the Premier League this winter’ and has regrets over his summer decision.

Sociedad have endured a difficult start to the season and picked up just four points in their opening La Liga six matches. In the summer, they sold fellow midfielder Mikel Merino to Arsenal and defender Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid.