Liverpool transfer news as Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly being tracked by the Reds and Juventus.

Mason Mount insists that he's only focusing on the World Cup amid Liverpool transfer links.

The Reds, along with Juventus, are reportedly tracking the Chelsea midfielder as he enters the last 18 months of his Stamford Bridge contract.

Mount is a key player for Chelsea and helped them win the Champions League in 2021. He also heads into the World Cup firmly part of Gareth Southgate's England plans.

And while the 23-year-old accepts that there is a lot of ‘media focus’ on him, he’s blocking any speculation out.

“I have always been so focused on my football since I was in the academy,” said Mount via the Evening Standard.

“I know now there is a lot more media focus on me, but I do not look too much into that. I block it out.”