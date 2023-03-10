The Chelsea midfielder is reportedly unhappy with the latest deal and could leave in the summer.

Liverpool target Mason Mount could be available for £50m in the summer as contract talks between him and Chelsea continue to rumble on.

The 24-year-old has reportedly become a target for the Reds as he has entered the last 18 months of his current deal.

It was reported earlier this year in January that Chelsea were not willing to meet his wage demands, as it was revealed he’s one of the lower earners in the squad at £75k-a-week. Their latest offer sits in the region of £180k-a-week, but there’s some friction due to the fact that Reece James secued a £250k-a-week deal earlier this season.

Now, according to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinburg, Mount could be available to sign for around £50m, with the midfielder emerging as a cheaper alternative to Jude Bellingham.

Having been Chelsea’s player of the year for the last two seasons, the England international has struggled for form and consistency this season, only managing one goal contribution in his last 14 games in the league.

Despite all of the noise surrounding the player, he’s still started 20 league games this season and he’s also managed four assists in seven Champions League games as well.

However, in recent times, competition for places at the London club has been increased due to the club’s number of signings across the last six months, with Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk all posing a strong threat in and around Mount’s position.

Jude Bellingham remains the main target for Liverpool, but the Dortmund midfielder is wanted by a host of elite clubs and is likely to cost north of £120m - a fee that would be a club and Premier League record.

