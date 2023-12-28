Newcastle United land 'massive' fitness boost but nine players will miss Liverpool clash
Newcastle United have won just one of their previous seven games ahead of their clash against Liverpool.
Eddie Howe is pleased to have Joelinton back for Newcastle United - as they continue to be ravaged by injuries ahead of their trip to Liverpool.
After securing fourth spot in the Premier League last season, the Magpies have hit the buffers this term. Not only did they crash out of the Champions League at the group stage but their 3-1 loss against Nottingham Forest was a third successive defeat in all competitions.
There are mitigating circumstances for Newcastle as they have had fitness issues that they could not have predicted. Things scarcely get easier for Howe's side as they make the trip to title challengers Liverpool on New Year's Day. They are set to be without nine players including Nick Pope, Harvey Barnes and captain Jamaal Lascelles.
One positive for Newcastle was that Joelinton returned from a hamstring issue off the bench against Forest. Howe believes the Brazil international has been a 'massive miss'. The St James' Park manager said: "It's really good that we had Joelinton back with us today, he has been a massive miss for us," Howe added. "We've also got players who are still finding their fitness from playing matches which is never ideal.
"There were several players on the pitch in that respect so we haven't had it easy and that needs to be acknowledged by me more than anybody else."
Newcastle have picked up just one win in their past seven games. Howe admitted that time on the training pitch will be crucial He added: "I am already analysing what happened today and as always we look to improve. Hopefully we get some training time now.
"We now get back to the training ground for what seems like months. We need some time on the training ground to refine our game."