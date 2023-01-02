Massive new Ivan Toney injury update issued ahead of Liverpool clash vs Brentford

Ivan Toney injury update ahead of Brentford vs Liverpool.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has revealed that Ivan Toney could 'potentially' be involved for their clash against Liverpool this evening.

The Bees' talisman, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, was stretchered off in his side's 2-0 victory over West Ham United on Friday night.

It was an unpleasant sight for Brentford fans and there were unsurprising fears that Toney could face a prolonged period on the sidelines.

But Frank has allayed fears over the striker's issue - and he may be available when Liverpool travel to the Brentford Community Stadium today (17.30 BST).

The Bees boss said: “It’s good news with Ivan. It’s not a significant injury. He could potentially be available for tomorrow.

“There’s nothing wrong with his knee. Without going too much into the details, it’s something with the muscle.

