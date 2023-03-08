Manchester United’s chastening loss to Liverpool is highly unlikely to have any impact on the Glazer family’s sale of the club, it has been reported.
The Red Devils are left licking their wounds after suffering a 7-0 thrashing at Anfield last weekend. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah fired doubles while Roberto Firmino was on target as history was made by Jurgen Klopp’s side.
England’s two most successful clubs are currently in a unique position - with both on the market. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have been seeking investment in terms of a partial sale. United, meanwhile, are in the process of what could become a full takeover with Qatar Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the reckoning.
Speaking on the How To Buy A Football Club Podcast, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone believes that the sobering reverse will not have an affect on the Glazers’ decision - not will the recent triumph in the Carabao Cup.
Stone said: “I think we’ve got to off the idea that the owners’ idea to sell will ebb off or fall by results.
“Last week, we were talking about whether they’d want to keep the club because they won a trophy now we’re talking about whether they’ll want to get rid of it because they lost 7-0.
“These things matter more to fans. I think 7-0 is a desperate scoreline and it will hang over the club for a long, long time but I’m not sure it will have any material impact in its sale.”