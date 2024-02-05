Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his job as Chelsea boss is not safe after suffering an ignominious 4-2 home defeat by Wolves.

The Stamford Bridge side plunged to 11th in the table, with Pochettino unable to arrest the club's jettison from the upper echelons of the Premier League in the past 18 months. Pochettino took over in the hot seat last summer yet has not been able to turn around Chelsea's fortunes despite a reported £450 million being spent on new players in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were booed off at full-time by an irate home crowd in west London and sections of fans chanted the name of former manager Jose Mourinho - who is available after being sacked by AS Roma.

The one salvation for the Blues this season could be the Carabao Cup. They face Liverpool in the final at Wembley later this month, although the Reds routed Chelsea 4-1 when they met at Anfield last week.

And while the pressure is growing on Pochettino - with owner Todd Boehly sacking Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter last season - he has called for unity between the players and supporters.

The Chelsea chief said: "We are not good enough [today]. Myself, also. I’m responsible for this ­situation. What we showed today was not good enough. We didn’t manage the ­situa­tion properly and of course no one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best. We’re all responsible.

“The players need to take responsibility like I take responsibility. At the moment we’re not matching the history of the club. That’s true. We need to accept it, be critical but we cannot give up. We’ll work hard to change. If it’s not working in this way, we need to move on and find a different solution.