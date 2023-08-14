Maurcio Pochettino insists that Chelsea will continue to work hard in the transfer window - as their battle with Liverpool continues following a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The two sides couldn't be separated at Stamford Bridge in what proved an entertaining curtain-raiser. Luis Diaz gave Liverpool the lead in the 18th minute before Mo Salah had a goal ruled out by VAR as he was adjudged to have strayed narrowly offside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Axel Disasi equalised for the home side in the 37th minute then Ben Chilwell had a goal chalked off two minutes later for also being deemed to have mistimed his run.

Now Liverpool and Chelsea's tussle for Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia will recommence. The Reds have had a £110 million bid accepted by Brighton for Caicedo but Chelsea are reportedly primed to gazump that with a £115 million offer - and a medical is suggested to be booked in for for today.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men have had three bids culminating at £45 million rebuffed by Southampton for Lavia. Chelsea are said to be preparing a £55 million proposal.

Pochettino, speaking at his post-match press conference, insisted that he is working with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley to bring in new recruits.

The Blues boss said: "We need good players, yes. We need to improve the squad, yes. But that is not new. We are working very hard, I am so happy in the way that we are working with Laurence and Paul and the owners. For sure we are going to improve the squad. It is about finding the right profile, the right player to create a combination maybe where we are more solid.