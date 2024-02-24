Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged the match officials to be 'fair' in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool - and not get caught in the emotion of Jurgen Klopp's departure.

The Reds meet the Stamford Bridge outfit at Wembley for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season. Liverpool will be hoping to prove successful - as they were on penalties in 2022 when the two sides met - as Klopp looks to win a seventh major trophy in the Anfield hot seat.

Klopp will depart as Liverpool manager at the end of the season and it will be an emotional day for himself and Kopites.

Pochettino reckons that there is more pressure on Reds supporters than Klopp for a victory to be yielded. And while Liverpool earned a 4-1 triumph over Chelsea on weeks ago in the Premier League, the Chelsea chief believes that decisions did not go his side's way and has urged referee Chris Kavanagh and the rest of the officials to show no bias.

“It is not pressure for him," said Pochettino via the Guardian. "Maybe it is for the people who want to celebrate with Liverpool. I think we need to be sure we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision.

“When we played at Anfield I think too many decisions - not one key decision was for us. Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s, always for another colour. Always red. I want to be treated in a fair way. Of course we are going to celebrate. I am the first who is going to say that Liverpool is amazing and Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world.

