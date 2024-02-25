Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. . (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino defended his Chelsea players after they suffered Carabao Cup final agony against Liverpool.

The Reds claimed the silverware for a record 10th time in history with a dramatic 1-0 win at Wembley. Jurgen Klopp's side were without 11 players, including key men Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota, while they lost Ryan Gravenberch to injury in the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Chelsea could not find a way past Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher throughout the 90 minutes. And although they ended the game strongly, the Blues produced a limp performance in extra-time despite Klopp introducing teenage rookies Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns.

Liverpool were by far the better side the subsequent 30 minutes and got their reward when captain Virgil van Dijk powered home a header in the dying embers.

Former Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville subsequently called Chelsea 'blue billion-pound bottle jobs' because of the manner of their loss. Pochettino was asked if that was a harsh assessment at his post-match press conference. The Chelsea boss responded: "I don't hear what he said. But if you compare the ages of the two groups, I think it is similar. I have a good relationship with Gary, I don't know how I can take his opinion but then I respect his opinion. Of course, we made a few changes in extra-time but it is true, we didn't keep the energy how we finished the second half.