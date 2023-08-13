Register
‘Medical booked’ as Moises Caicedo saga reaches conclusion between Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been battling for Moises Caicedo.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Aug 2023, 22:31 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 22:39 BST

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Moises Caicedo - handing a blow to Liverpool.

The Reds had £110 million bid accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion for the midfielder last week. However, Chelsea - who have been chasing Caicedo throughout the summer - did not give up in their pursuit.

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old has been leaning towards a move to the London outfit. And now Chelsea have agreed a £115 million deal. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a report said: “Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee #CFC £115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton. Medical tests, booked. Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032.”

Liverpool are in the market for a new defensive midfielder to replace departed duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. The Reds have also been targeting Southampton’s Romeo Lavia but have had three bids reaching £45 million turned down. Chelsea are said to be keen on a £55 million deal for the Belgium international.

