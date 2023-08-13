Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sign Moises Caicedo - handing a blow to Liverpool.

The Reds had £110 million bid accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion for the midfielder last week. However, Chelsea - who have been chasing Caicedo throughout the summer - did not give up in their pursuit.

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old has been leaning towards a move to the London outfit. And now Chelsea have agreed a £115 million deal. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a report said: “Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement reached and sealed right now — it’s gonna British record transfer fee #CFC £115m fee plus sell-on clause included for Brighton. Medical tests, booked. Caicedo will sign until June 2031 with option until 2032.”