Storm Darragh has meant that the Everton vs Liverpool Merseyside derby has been postponed.

Everton have released a statement after today’s Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on the grounds of safety reasons.

Storm Darragh has brought wind gusts of up to 70mph inland, with the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning and a ‘danger to life’. After Everton officials met with safety authorities this morning, it was decided that the famous fixture should be cancelled and rearranged for later in the season. All tickets will still be valid.

An Everton statement said: “Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December, has been postponed.

“Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

“Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course. All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.”

A Liverpool statement added: “Liverpool FC can confirm today’s Premier League fixture against Everton at Goodison Park, scheduled for a 12.30pm kick-off, has been postponed.

“This is due to severe weather and high winds, which have also resulted in severe travel disruption in and around Merseyside. Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting this morning at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, it was decided that due to the risk to safety in the local area, and the amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s match is postponed on safety grounds.

“We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance. Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture, including ticketing, will be announced in due course.”