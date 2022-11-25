Trent Alexander-Arnold may be the headline act, but his former school has helped shape many top-level football players.

The 2022 World Cup is underway and England smashed their first match, with a 6-2 win against Iran.

Among those who have travlled out to Qatar with the Three Lions, is Scouser and Liverpool player, Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back was born in West Derby and attended Rainhill High School.

Rainhill High has close links with Liverpool FC, helping to produce eight first team players for the club - many of whom are now representing their country in Qatar.

A spokesperson at Rainhill High told LiverpoolWorld: “We are naturally delighted at Trent’s inclusion in the World Cup squad and, as a former student of Rainhill High, we are very proud of his achievements.

“We are also very proud of our other former students who are representing their country at the World Cup, including Raheem Sterling (England), Liam Millar (Canada), Neco Williams (Wales), Harry Wilson (Wales) and Kamil Grabara (Poland).”