Andy Robertson struggled in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Micah Richards has suggested that Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson may have lost ‘a yard of pace’.

Robertson endured a difficult evening as the Reds battled to a 2-2 draw against fellow Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal. In the ninth minute, the Scotland international was caught out by a ball over the top and was then beaten by Bukayo Saka, who opened the scoring.

Much of the Gunners’ better play in the opening period came down their right flank, with Robertson struggling to shackle Saka. He was subbed for Kostas Tsimikas in the 63rd minute.

Richards, speaking on Match of the Day 2, explained how Arsenal intentionally created overloads with Saka and Kai Havertz on Liverpool’s left-hand side - and suggested that was what they were targeting.

The former Manchester City defender said: “I don’t want to be disrespectful but I think he’s lost a yard of pace. Is that what Arsenal were targeting? Saka getting on the ball, getting involved. There were concerns whether he'd be available but he played a blinder.

“The goal was very interesting. Havertz went once, took van Dijk with him, goes to the right-hand side, van Dijk marshalling and it was interesting because Ben White was centre-back and Thomas Partey was right-back and didn't have the overlaps we usually see, can we overload this right-hand side. Saka wants the ball in behind then van Dijk maybe thinks about Havertz's position, leaves Robertson one-vs-one and it's a fantastic finish from Saka.

“The touch map in the first half, Havertz played predominantly down the right-hand side, which caused Liverpool many problems. The attacking third in the first half, there was 50 per cent down that right-hand side and it worked.”

Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City in the summer of 2017 for £10 million. He’s proven a bargain purchase and developed into one of the best left-backs in the world during the trophy-laden era under former manager Jurgen Klopp. Robertson has helped the Reds win seven pieces of silverware, including the Champions League and Premier League. In total, he’s made 309 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and recording 65 assists.