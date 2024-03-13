Liverpool's iconic former sporting director Michael Edwards has made his return to Anfield to oversee the club's operations once Jurgen Klopp vacates his role. Edwards has been confirmed as Chief Executive Officer of Football for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

Edwards' first task is to appoint a new sporting director and then find a suitable replacement for Klopp at the end of the season.

As this new era on Merseyside begins, we've taken a look back at some of Edwards' most influential signings during his time in charge of Liverpool's transfer business. We've listed 11 players, some who are still at the club, and some who have moved on to pastures new.

Take a look below at a range of blockbuster, game-changing transfers, and smart signings who were brought in to aid the bigger picture at the club.

1 . Xherdan Shaqiri — £13 million Did everything he was brought in to do as a rotational player for the Reds and bagged some great goals and assists along the way as well. Liverpool recouped £9.5 million of his fee when they sold him to Lyon and he has since moved to the MLS with Chicago Fire.

2 . Harvey Elliott — £4.3 million After signing Elliott at just 16 years of age, Liverpool paid a reported £1.5m fee, plus £2.8m in add-ons for his signature. The young star has already clocked 100 appearances in red and his passion and hard work on the pitch makes him such a special asset for the team. He will either become a club legend or go on to earn Liverpool a very handsome profit.

3 . Diogo Jota — £45 million Like Luis Díaz, Jota has been an excellent signing on the wing for Liverpool but he has really stepped into his stride lately. Before his injury, Jota was in sensational form, with Jamie Carragher tipping him as the Reds' best ever Premier League finisher.