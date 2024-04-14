Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

It's a transfer saga that is bound to be reignited.

It would be naive to think that Mo Salah will not linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window. In truth, the links throughout the season have never gone away.

While Salah has not let it impact his output for Liverpool, having registered 23 goals and 13 assists in 39 games throughout 2023-24, he'll also be acutely aware his signature will still be coveted by the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad failed with a bid of up to £150 million on summer transfer deadline day. Yet clubs in the Gulf state will likely still hope they can prise him to the Middle East where he is an icon.

Salah will have a year remaining on his contract at the end of this term and turns 32 in June. If an offer lands at the Anfield boardroom, a decision will have to make. With Jurgen Klopp departing, Salah might well also feel it's the correct juncture for new pastures. If that were to be the case, he'd depart as a Kop legend with fans having no begrudges.

If the Egypt international did depart, Liverpool would have to find a replacement to fill his void on the right flank. In the current squad, there's no immediate like-for-like understudy. Harvey Elliott is the closest but there's still a strong argument that he operates better in central midfield.

As a result, Fenway Sports Group CEO of football Michael Edwards and recently-appointed sporting director Richard Hughes would have a significant task on their hands. In truth, there is probably already a compiled a lengthy list. Contingency plans must be in place.

And when Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today, they could be about to get a closer glimpse of a possible successor in Michael Olise.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea must all be ruing that Olise slipped through the net, having spent time at all three clubs' academies as a youngster. It was Reading who gave the winger his breakthrough before he completed an £8.4 million switch to Palace in July 2021 - and that has proven sage business.

During his time at Selhurst Park, Olise has been on an upward trajectory. His maiden campaign yielded four goals and eight assists in 31 games while last term, he recorded two goals and 11 assists in 40 games. As a result, the France youth international was heavily linked with a return to Man City while a £35 million move to Chelsea broke down.

That led to Olise penning a new four-year contract with the Eagles. He has had a frustrating season with hamstring injuries, which has limited him to just 12 outings. But when Olise has played, he has been scintillating. The 22-year-old has hit six goals along with creating three.

"When you look at the last round and this one, he played well. He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent," former Palace boss Patrick Vieira said on Olise. "He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific since he has been at the football club.”

Meanwhile, ex-Eagles supremo Roy Hodgson said on Olise after he scored a double in a 3-1 win over Brentford earlier this season: "We missed him for six months, but he came back… and since then he's just gone from strength to strength.

“What he's done has just been Michael Olise – an outstanding player. His individual performance was a crucial one, I think, in helping us to get the victory."