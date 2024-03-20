Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Michael Edwards gave a resigned smile when the full-time whistle went in the Old Trafford directors' box. He had just witnessed a whirlwind of an FA Cup quarter-final encounter that Liverpool came out second-best. The Reds suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of their bitter foes Manchester United, with their hopes of claiming a quadruple this season over.

Edwards has been in football long enough to know winning four trophies in one campaign is nearly impossible. Factor in the ongoing injury issues Jurgen Klopp's side have and it's remarkable they are still joint-top of the Premier League table and achieved Carabao Cup glory at Wembley.

Yet Edwards cannot impact anything from now until May. He does not officially take up his role as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football until 1 June. In essence, the former Tottenham analyst - prised back to FSG after a vaunted spell as sporting director between 2016-2022 that yielded six major trophies - is a gloried Kopite in Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour.

However, while he might still not be in situ, there's no doubt that planning for the future is afoot. Edwards' remit will entail more than just Liverpool, with FSG looking to expand their portfolio. His former post as sporting director is expected to go to Richard Hughes, who will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, and will oversee future recruitment along with Klopp's successor.

But Edwards is still likely to be involved. After garnering a reputation as one of the best recruitment gurus in the game, signing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker, his sway will be significant.

And as he took in the action against United, he could well have been earmarking which positions may need bolstering in the summer transfer window. In truth, there could be three he jotted down.

Mo Salah scored his 13th goal against United of his career - and 21st of the season. Liverpool's talisman has made a timely return from injury, having been plagued by a hamstring issue throughout the majority of 2024 that he suffered at the African Cup of Nations.

Salah will be aiming to have a barnstorming end to this term If he recaptures the form displayed before his setback then there's every chance the Reds could be crowned Premier League and Europa League champions.

Yet supporters are all too aware that Saudi Arabia could come knocking again in the summer. Liverpool showed their resolve by turning down a bid of up to £150 million from Al-Ittihad towards the end of last summer's window. Plenty of clubs would have rubberstamped such a monumental offer for a player aged 31. Liverpool were steadfast that the winger was not leaving.

Yet come the off-season, Salah will be another year older and crucially have just 12 months on the remainder of his bumper contract worth up to £400,000 per week.

If another lucrative offer came in then Liverpool may not be in a position to turn it down and then risk losing Salah on a free. What's more, the Egypt international could also feel it's time to end his seven-year stay with Klopp departing.

Planning for the future was a chief part of Edwards' previous remit. Youngsters for the future such as Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley were recruited under his watch. They have indeed developed into regulars.

And when Andy Robertson was signed for just £8 million from Hull City in the summer of 2017, he was very much brought in for the present and for further down the line. The left-back was aged 23 when he moved to Anfield, with the best years of his career ahead of him. Robertson took a period to acclimatise to Klopp's set-up, with Alberto Moreno preferred at the start of the 2017-18 campaign. But from December onwards, Robertson became the undisputed first choice. He'd go on to develop into one of the best players in the world in his position.

A shoulder injury suffered on international duty earlier this term sidelined Robertson for the best part of four months. Since coming back from his issue, he's had to share minutes with Joe Gomez on the left-hand side of defence.

Robertson is still trying to build momentum, although was one of the better performers at Old Trafford before being substituted in the 67th minute.

Now aged 30, the search for a long-term replacement may soon be a priority. Robertson's high-octane style is one that will likely mean he cannot feature week in, week out as he once done. Kostas Tsimikas is presently deputy but he is almost 28 and could have ambitions of becoming first choice elsewhere despite penning a new contract earlier in the campaign.

Liverpool have Luke Chambers and Owen Beck currently enjoying eye-catching loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Dundee respectively. Yet an additional option could well be coveted.

And there is currently a lack of depth in the No.6 position. Wataru Endo has over each of his early detractors. The summer signing from Stuttgart is now the linchpin of the team and Klopp believes Endo still has plenty of miles on the clock despite being 31.

Yet he too will also require rotation. Alexis Mac Allister operated in the holding-midfield role at the beginning of the campaign but recent performances have underlined he's more effective further up the pitch where he shone for Brighton and helped Argentina win the World Cup.

Stefan Bajcetic enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign in 2022-23 campaign before an adductor injury curtailed his progress, while growing issues have limited him to two appearances this time around. Liverpool previously had Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner who could all anchor the engine room so another body could be earmarked.