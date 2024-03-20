Richard Hughes.

Richard Hughes' arrival as Liverpool sporting director has been confirmed.

Hughes will officially take up the Anfield backroom role on 1 June after his departure from Bournemouth as technical director is officially confirmed. The 44-year-old has served in his role at the Vitality Stadium for the past eight years, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Lloyd Kelly being signed under his remit.

But Edwards makes the step to Liverpool where he'll work with Michael Edwards, who returned to the club last week as Fenway Sports Group's CEO of football.

Edwards worked with Hughes at Portsmouth during the former Scotland midfielder's playing days. And Liverpool's transfer guru believes that Hughes has ' outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions'.

Edwards said: “I’m delighted Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important position.

“I’ve known him for half of my life in a professional and personal capacity and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values of Liverpool FC. I trust him completely.

“He has outstanding judgement and a track record of making smart decisions which benefit the organisations he represents.

“Both Richard and I are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club such as this. The fact he is excited and energised by the challenge ahead is important."

Hughes and Edwards' first task together will be replacing Jurgen Klopp, who will depart as Liverpool manager in the summer. During his eight-and-a-half years, Klopp has restored the Reds' position at the pinnacle of European football, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League. Xabi Alonso is said to be the front-runner to succeed the German.

Edwards added: “It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy to build upon and in Richard we have the right person to make the key decisions and offer the leadership to take us forward into a bright future.

“As one very successful chapter will come to a close for Liverpool in the summer, the objective of everyone here is for another one to begin – and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position for us to achieve this aim.”

On his arrival, Hughes said: “I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity.

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jürgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.

