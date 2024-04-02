Michael Edwards set to make latest Liverpool appointment as ex-Man City man hired 'to attract global talent'
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are set to bring Pedro Marques, reports suggest.
According to The Athletic, the Benfica technical director will join FSG's new-look football model. Edwards returned to FSG as their new CEO of football last month.
And after appointing Richard Hughes as the Reds' new sporting director, Marques will now join the Boston-based group. The 41-year-old previously served as an analyst for Manchester City and the City Football Group before joining Benfica.
In 2022, he was part of negotiations when the Eagles sold Darwin Nunes to Liverpool in 2022 for a fee of up to £85 million. It is reported that FSG and Liverpool ' seek to utilise his expertise to attract global talent' and has ties to ex-Reds sporting director Julian Ward.