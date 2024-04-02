Michael Edwards has returned to Liverpool. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are set to bring Pedro Marques, reports suggest.

According to The Athletic, the Benfica technical director will join FSG's new-look football model. Edwards returned to FSG as their new CEO of football last month.

And after appointing Richard Hughes as the Reds' new sporting director, Marques will now join the Boston-based group. The 41-year-old previously served as an analyst for Manchester City and the City Football Group before joining Benfica.