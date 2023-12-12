Keane, Branthwaite, Dele: full Everton injury and suspension list and potential return games - gallery
Everton injury news ahead of the trip to Burnley in the Premier League.
Everton have done what plenty of people may not have expected - already dragged themselves out of the relegation zone.
Despite being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules, which they have appealed, Sean Dyche has guided the Toffees out of the bottom three. Having spent just 20 days in the demotion spots, three successive wins means Everton are now four points clear.
Everton have found magnificent form and after a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, they should sit 10th in the table and have their sights firmly set on the European places. Certainly, it's some turnaround considering that the Blues only avoided relegation on the final day of last term.
Dyche now returns to his former club Burnley for the first time since he was sacked in April 2022. The Clarets languish in 19th on their Premier League return and won just two of their 16 matches.
Everton do have some injury problems mounting as well as a couple of suspensions for the trip to Turf Moor. Here's a current look at the situation.