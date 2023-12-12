Everton have done what plenty of people may not have expected - already dragged themselves out of the relegation zone.

Despite being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules, which they have appealed, Sean Dyche has guided the Toffees out of the bottom three. Having spent just 20 days in the demotion spots, three successive wins means Everton are now four points clear.

Everton have found magnificent form and after a 2-0 victory over Chelsea, they should sit 10th in the table and have their sights firmly set on the European places. Certainly, it's some turnaround considering that the Blues only avoided relegation on the final day of last term.

Dyche now returns to his former club Burnley for the first time since he was sacked in April 2022. The Clarets languish in 19th on their Premier League return and won just two of their 16 matches.

Everton do have some injury problems mounting as well as a couple of suspensions for the trip to Turf Moor. Here's a current look at the situation.

1 . Michael Keane - ankle The defender missed the Chelsea game because of a knock he's been carrying - having missed the 1-0 win at West Ham at the end of October. Much will depend on how Keane comes through this week. Potential return game: Burnley (A) Sat 15 Dec

2 . Ashley Young - knock The veteran 38-year-old was forced off against Chelsea in the first half with what Dyche described as a 'niggly' issue. Potential return game: Burnley (A) Sat 15 Dec

3 . Seamus Coleman - The Everton captain was immense in his first appearance in seven months in the 3-0 win over Newcastle. Coleman was forced off in the second half but was back running on the treadmill the next day before ordered to stop. Everton are assessing him day by day. Potential return game: Burnley (A) Sat 15 Dec