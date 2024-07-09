Getty Images

Michael Olise has left Crystal Palace to join the Bundesliga giants.

Michael Olise has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The winger has joined the German giants from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50.8 million. Olise’s switch comes against the backdrop of him recording 10 goals and six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances in the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old was linked with a host of clubs this summer. It was claimed that Liverpool had ‘prioritised’ Olise over the likes of Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville should they aim to bolster their forward options. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester United were also credited with an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the France under-21 international has decided Bayern - who are now managed by Vincent Kompany - are the right club for him.

“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” Olise told Bayern’s website. “It’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”