Michael Olise explains why he joined Bayern Munich after being Liverpool 'priority'
Michael Olise has completed his move to Bayern Munich.
The winger has joined the German giants from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50.8 million. Olise’s switch comes against the backdrop of him recording 10 goals and six assists in just 19 Premier League appearances in the 2023-24 season.
The 22-year-old was linked with a host of clubs this summer. It was claimed that Liverpool had ‘prioritised’ Olise over the likes of Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville should they aim to bolster their forward options. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester United were also credited with an interest.
But the France under-21 international has decided Bayern - who are now managed by Vincent Kompany - are the right club for him.
“The talks with FC Bayern were very positive and I’m very happy to now be playing for such a big club,” Olise told Bayern’s website. “It’s a great challenge and that’s exactly what I was looking for. I want to prove myself at this level and play my part in ensuring that we win as many titles as possible with our team in the coming years.”
Christoph Freund, Bayern sporting director, added: “Michael is quick, tricky, a goal threat and very versatile in attack. His goals and assists stats are already outstanding. At the age of 22, Michael is already very advanced, but is also hungry and still has a lot of potential. Fans come to the stadium to see players like Michael Olise.”
