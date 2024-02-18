Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Brentford Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Michael Owen has revealed he can't stop watching replays of Darwin Nunez's goal in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford. But the former Reds striker reckons the finish shows Nunez still needs to 'adapt his way of thinking'.

The Uruguay international nonchalantly dinked Brentford keeper Mark Flekken to break the deadlock in the 34th minute of the triumph. Nunez was set free by Diogo Jota and could have shot either side of Flekken yet he instead buried the chance with pizzazz to move his tally to 13 goals for the season.

Since arriving for what could become a club-record £85 million fee from Benfica in the summer of 2022, Nunez has been guilty of spurning opportunities when he has time to think about them.

And while Owen was left in awe of the finish, he reckons that Nunez will increase his productivity in the final third if he takes more conventional shooting options in the future. Owen wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is. Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible.

"BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return. I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0."