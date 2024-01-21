Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson disagree over Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool competing with Michail Antonio of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on September 24, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Michail Antonio has taken his latest light-hearted swipe at Liverpool - by predicting they'll lose to Bournemouth.

The West Ham striker has become somewhat of a pantomime villain among Kopites. Antonio predicted the Hammers would finish above the Reds in the Premier League this season before they suffered a 3-1 loss at Anfield in September - with the Jamaica international failing to score a golden chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio has continued to aim to taunt Liverpool fans on the Footballers' Football Podcast by insisting he does not want Jurgen Klopp's side - who sit at the top of the Premier League - to win the title. He said: "I do not want Liverpool to win the league.

"And you know why? It is because of these fans. They have been in my comments and all over my social media. It has been 10 times worse since when I said it.

"But I am still going to say it. Until the end of the season, I have a war with you Liverpool fans. Next season we can start off fresh but until this season ends, I am against you and want others to win.

"I had a soft spot for Liverpool over the last couple of years but this year we ain't friends."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool return to action when they make the trip to AFC Bournemouth. The Reds are favourites to win the clash but Bournemouth have won seven of their previous nine matches.

And Antonio reckons the Cherries will edge the clash, with former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke scoring. Antonio, with a roar of laughter, said: “Bournemouth win 1-0. Solanke, 1-0.”

However, Antonio's fellow podcaster - Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson - believes Liverpool will triumph despite being a former Bournemouth player.