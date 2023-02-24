Michail Antonio reveals one Liverpool player ‘has it all’ - and everyone agrees

ss

Michail Antonio believes that Liverpool van Dijk ‘has it all’ - and plenty of other strikers agree.

The centre-back’s form has come under some scrutiny this campaign amid a run of stuttering results for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit just eighth in the table and suffered a sobering 5-2 Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Real Madrid earlier this week.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool for £75 million - a club-record fee - from Southampton in January 2018. He’s won every trophy possible at Anfield and is regarded as one of the world’s best centre-halves.

West Ham striker Antonio, speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, was asked who’s the hardest defenders he’s played against during his career.

Antonio replied: “Virgil, 100%. He has it all. Everyone says it, to be fair. Pace, strong, good on the ball, always on the right position. He’s definitely the hardest I’ve played against.”

Van Dijk has made 218 appearances for Liverpool in total, scoring 18 goals.

