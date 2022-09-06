Midfielder gives honest 37-word update on his future amid Liverpool transfer links

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo was a reported target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Moises Caicedo has insisted he’s happy at Brighton and Hove Albion after being linked with a move to Liverpool.

The midfielder, 20, was one of several players the Reds were reportedly keen on before the transfer window closed last week.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of deadline day, eagle-eyed Kopites noticed that Caicedo had started to follow several members of Jurgen Klopp’s side on Instagram.

Liverpool would strengthen in midfield before the window slammed shut - but it would be Arthur Melo not Caicedo - who arrived from Juventus on a season-long loan.

Caicedo, who was also linked with Manchester United, remained at Brighton.

He’s played in all six of their Premier League games so far this season and scored in their 5-2 thrashing of Leicester City on Sunday.

And after the victory, the Ecuador international vowed that his only focus is on doing well for the Seagulls.

Via the Mirror, Caicedo said: “I’m very happy here at Brighton.