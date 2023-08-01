Liverpool are closing in on signing a teenage midfielder from the Championship.

Liverpool are closing in on signing teenager Trey Nyoni.

The 16-year-old is in negotiations to join the Reds after departing Leicester City, per This Is Anfield, and are hopeful of ‘completing a deal imminently’.

Nyoni recorded two goals and one assist in 15 appearances for the Foxes’ under-18s last season despite playing two years his senior. He also featured for the under-21s in the Premier League International Cup.

The England youth international, who helped the under-16s to triumph in the Montaigu Tournament earlier this year, has been with Leicester for 10 years - but confirmed his departure on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, Leicester. I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”