Liverpool are closing in on signing a teenage midfielder from the Championship.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:09 BST
General view of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesGeneral view of Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
General view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium. Picture: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on signing teenager Trey Nyoni.

The 16-year-old is in negotiations to join the Reds after departing Leicester City, per This Is Anfield, and are hopeful of ‘completing a deal imminently’.

Nyoni recorded two goals and one assist in 15 appearances for the Foxes’ under-18s last season despite playing two years his senior. He also featured for the under-21s in the Premier League International Cup.

The England youth international, who helped the under-16s to triumph in the Montaigu Tournament earlier this year, has been with Leicester for 10 years - but confirmed his departure on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thank you, Leicester. I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”

Liverpool have also recently signed defender Harvey Owen from Wolves. The 14-year-old cost the Reds a reported £800,000.

