Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikel Arteta refused to comment when asked if Arsenal were denied a winning goal against Liverpool.

The Premier League title hopefuls had to settle for a share of the spoils as they played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal twice went in front through Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino but the visitors hit back on each occasion as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah found the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in stoppage-time, Gabriel Jesus put the ball in the back of the net for the Gunners but referee Anthony Taylor disallowed it for a foul committed by Kai Havertz. Arteta was asked about the incident at his post-match press conference but was tight-lipped. The Arsenal boss replied: “I prefer not to comment.”

Then when asked if he will look for answers on why the decision was not given, Arteta said: “I’m sure I will have the clarity or a letter. I don’t know.”

On Arsenal’s performance, Arteta commented: “Very proud of the team, especially with the situation we are going through at the moment - probably you cannot imagine. I think in the first half it was total domination, we were really good, really dominant, really efficient and the result probably should have been bigger.”