'I prefer' - Mikel Arteta delivers five-word verdict on controversial Arsenal vs Liverpool incident

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 19:06 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 19:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Mikel Arteta refused to comment when asked if Arsenal were denied a winning goal against Liverpool.

The Premier League title hopefuls had to settle for a share of the spoils as they played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal twice went in front through Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino but the visitors hit back on each occasion as Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah found the target.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But in stoppage-time, Gabriel Jesus put the ball in the back of the net for the Gunners but referee Anthony Taylor disallowed it for a foul committed by Kai Havertz. Arteta was asked about the incident at his post-match press conference but was tight-lipped. The Arsenal boss replied: “I prefer not to comment.”

Then when asked if he will look for answers on why the decision was not given, Arteta said: “I’m sure I will have the clarity or a letter. I don’t know.”

On Arsenal’s performance, Arteta commented: “Very proud of the team, especially with the situation we are going through at the moment - probably you cannot imagine. I think in the first half it was total domination, we were really good, really dominant, really efficient and the result probably should have been bigger.”

Related topics:ArsenalArne SlotPremier LeagueMikel ArtetaBukayo Saka

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice