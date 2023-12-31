Mike Arteta gives two reasons how Arsenal can beat Liverpool to the Premier League title amid 'panic' claim
Liverpool are above Arsenal in the Premier League table at the halfway stage.
Mikel Arteta has insisted that Arsenal have to improve in both boxes if they're to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title.
The Reds currently sit top of the table at the halfway point of the season. A 2-0 win at Burnley on Boxing Day saw Jurgen Klopp's side move to the summit and two points above the Gunners. Arsenal had the chance to regain the lead when they played West Ham United - yet suffered a 2-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium. The home side dominated much of the game but failed to break down the Hammers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arsenal travel to Fulham today where they can reclaim top spot before Liverpool face Newcastle United on New Year's Day. The title race could well be a three-horse race in the second half of the campaign, with champions Manchester City now two points adrift of Liverpool after victory over Sheffield United.
Asked at his pre-match press conference if Arsenal can claim the silverware for the first time in 19 years if they perform as they did against West Ham, head coach Arteta replied: “If we don’t improve in the boxes, no. Because at the end that is what it is.
Arteta added: "There's no panic, it's about trying to do more and do better and win games," Arteta said. "If the team is playing like this, then you're going to go and win a lot of games. We can be second as well. And if we win we can be first. We have to do what we can control. It’s not time to look at other teams. The level of the league is incredible.”