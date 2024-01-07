Liverpool travel to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round as they put their Premier League title battle aside.

Mikel Aretat has admitted it has been a 'huge blow' for Arsenal to be without Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey for a prolonged period.

The Gunners had designs on winning the Premier League title this season after finishing second to Manchester City last month. They splashed the cash in the summer to strengthen with a then British record fee of £105 million paid for Declan Rice while Timber arrived from Ajax for around £40 million.

However, the defender suffered an ACL injury on the opening day of the Premier League season and has been out of action since. Meanwhile, Partey has been sidelined since October because of a thigh problem that required surgery.

After a disappointing festive period - losing to West Ham and Fulham - the north London outfit sit fourth in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Liverpool. The title rivals will do battle on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, although it's for a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Arteta lamented the unavailability for Timber and Partey. Via the Evening Standard, the Arsenal boss said: “It was a huge blow (Timber's injury). Everyone could see from day one what he was going to bring to the team. “The versatility, the quality, the leadership. And an ability that we did not have in the backline. It was a huge blow.

“It was a huge blow as well losing Thomas. We had other plans as well with him, to become very versatile and unpredictable in our way of playing.

“We have not had them and that is difficult. We have them in the building, which is a joy. But we have not had them on the field as much as we wanted.”