Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that he’s experienced few atmospheres like Anfield in the second half of his side’s draw against Liverpool.

The Reds fought back from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 stalemate against the Premier League leaders on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal looked like they’d take a giant step towards being crowned champions after Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the visitors firmly in command after 28 minutes.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side displayed resolve with Mo Salah reducing the deficit before half-time and then Roberto Firmino heading home an 87th minute equaliser. Salah also missed a penalty in the 54th minute.

Arsenal remain six points clear ahead of Manchester City in the title race, although they may feel it was two points dropped against Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Arteta was full of praise for the Reds despite them sitting an underwhelming eighth in the table.

Asked if he’s experienced many atmospheres like the one created in the second half, the Gunners chief replied at his post-match press conference: “No. When you look back at what they’ve done to big teams, including this season, they’re an exceptional team. They’re very difficult to dominate for 90 minutes.

“They have moments where they shift the game and they create the momentum that they want. When they raise the level to that there are few teams that can keep up. You have some examples in the results this year again. Merit to them as well because they’re a really good team.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool got back into the game in the 42nd minute - less than two minutes after Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka helped fire up the home crowd.

He clashed with Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, which rallied the previously downheartened home support. Pressed on whether he agreed the stadium changes following the fracas, Arteta said: “I don’t know if that’s the case. We had a big chance after that. If we score 3-0 maybe the crowd doesn’t get too excited.