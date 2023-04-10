Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Mikel Arteta makes double Anfield atmosphere claim after Arsenal’s draw against Liverpool

Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 20:33 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that he’s experienced few atmospheres like Anfield in the second half of his side’s draw against Liverpool.

The Reds fought back from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 stalemate against the Premier League leaders on Sunday evening.

Arsenal looked like they’d take a giant step towards being crowned champions after Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus put the visitors firmly in command after 28 minutes.

Most Popular

But Jurgen Klopp’s side displayed resolve with Mo Salah reducing the deficit before half-time and then Roberto Firmino heading home an 87th minute equaliser. Salah also missed a penalty in the 54th minute.

Arsenal remain six points clear ahead of Manchester City in the title race, although they may feel it was two points dropped against Liverpool.

But Arteta was full of praise for the Reds despite them sitting an underwhelming eighth in the table.

Asked if he’s experienced many atmospheres like the one created in the second half, the Gunners chief replied at his post-match press conference: “No. When you look back at what they’ve done to big teams, including this season, they’re an exceptional team. They’re very difficult to dominate for 90 minutes.

“They have moments where they shift the game and they create the momentum that they want. When they raise the level to that there are few teams that can keep up. You have some examples in the results this year again. Merit to them as well because they’re a really good team.”

Liverpool got back into the game in the 42nd minute - less than two minutes after Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka helped fire up the home crowd.

He clashed with Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, which rallied the previously downheartened home support. Pressed on whether he agreed the stadium changes following the fracas, Arteta said: “I don’t know if that’s the case. We had a big chance after that. If we score 3-0 maybe the crowd doesn’t get too excited.

“After that, they scored the goal and that changed the momentum and the hope. Still though in the second half we have to play more. That’s the lesson, stick to what we’ve done in the first half, play with our personalities and that’s the way we have to continue to play.”

Mikel ArtetaArsenalPremier League