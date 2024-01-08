Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Arteta reckons Liverpool are currently the best side in Europe after they knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup third round.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium despite having a depleted squad, with Mo Salah at the African Cup of Nations and Virgil van Dijk absent because of sickness among others. Liverpool had to dig deep to prove triumphant. Arsenal put the visitors under plenty of pressure in the first half but failed to find a way through.

Jurgen Klopp's troops improved after the break and got their reward with 10 minutes remaining when Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior headed into his own net. Then in stoppage-time, Luis Diaz fired home to confirm the success.

Liverpool are still fighting on four fronts. They are top of the Premier League by three points, while they're into last 16 of the Europa League and have a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham on Wednesday.

For that reason, it's why Arteta - whose Arsenal side are five points behind the Reds in the top flight - believes there's no better team on the continent at this time.

The Gunners boss said: "We didn’t take the chances, I haven’t seen any other team in the first six months that have generated what we have done against them in the last two games and we’re not capitalising - not today, in the last few games - that’s why we are not winning games. Performance-wise, merit-wise, there is no question, but to win the game actually the results say something very different. When my team plays with that attitude, with that courage, with that desire and do what they’ve done to probably the best team in Europe at the moment in terms of momentum, what can I do? Stay behind them and support them.

