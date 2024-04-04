Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal boss Pep Guardiola. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he plans to watch Liverpool’s clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal earned a 2-0 victory over Luton Town last night to leapfrog the Reds into top spot. Klopp, speaking to reporters ahead of the visit of the Blades, declared he was not interested in tuning into the Gunners or Manchester City - who beat Aston Villa 4-1 to move level on points with Liverpool.

A win for the Reds over Sheffield United will see them return to the summit of the table with eight fixtures remaining. And unlike Klopp, Arteta is set to see how the action unfolds at Anfield.

The Gunners boss said: “I knew that Manchester City is playing now! I know that they [Liverpool] are playing tomorrow against Sheffield United at home – I’ll be watching it because I love to watch top teams play and this is what I do.

“After going two points clear at the top of the table, Arteta was asked about the importance of it. He replied: “For sure, that means that we are there, that we are really close, that we are showing a lot of consistency and quality to be able to be fighting in the positions that we are in right now. And now that’s it – sleep, eat, prepare well and now it’s Brighton.”