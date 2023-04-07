Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
20 minutes ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
1 hour ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
1 hour ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
4 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
4 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman

Mikel Arteta provides cryptic Arsenal injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal injury news ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST

Mikel Arteta refused to name the Arsenal player who he hopes will return to training on the eve of his side’s trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear in the Premier League title race ahead of their clash against Anfield. In contrast, the Reds are eighth in the table and 10 points outside the Champions League spots.

Arsenal currently have Takehiro Tomiyasu sidelined for the rest of the rest of the season. William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny have also been on the treatment table.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arteta says there’s no a big chance on the injury front but one could be back. He said: “No real changes with the rest of the players that were still injured. We have some hope with one of them who will maybe be able to train but we'll see.”

Mikel ArtetaArsenalEddie NketiahPremier League