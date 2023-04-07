Arsenal injury news ahead of the clash against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta refused to name the Arsenal player who he hopes will return to training on the eve of his side’s trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear in the Premier League title race ahead of their clash against Anfield. In contrast, the Reds are eighth in the table and 10 points outside the Champions League spots.

Arsenal currently have Takehiro Tomiyasu sidelined for the rest of the rest of the season. William Saliba, Eddie Nketiah and Mohamed Elneny have also been on the treatment table.