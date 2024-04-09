Mikel Arteta played down Jurgen Klopp’s comments that he expects Arsenal to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League title race if Erik ten Hag’s side play like they did against Liverpool.

The Reds dropped points in the race to be crowned champions as they were held to a 2-2 draw against the fierce foes last weekend. Liverpool had 28 shots on goal but lacked quality in the final third. As a result, they’re now level on 71 points with Arsenal but have a worse goal difference of nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United could still do the Reds a favour when they host Arsenal on the penultimate day of the campaign. However, Klopp told reporters that ten Hag’s men, who are sixth in the table, will have to improve significantly if they’re to deliver a result against Gunners. Asked if he would be cheering for United, the Anfield boss replied: “Probably. "If we are still around then that would be great.

"But Arsenal are a good football team. If they [United] play like today, Arsenal will win the game, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.”